LeBron James Handshake Video Shows Evidence of Something

Here’s purported video of LeBron James doing some complicated handshakes with his right hand while exiting the court last night. Take note of the intense impact.

Folks, it is my duty to tell you some are using this footage as a springboard to suggest James is playing up his injury, or isn’t really injured at all. Their point, if I understand it correctly, is that performing a few light handshakes is way more taxing than playing three games of basketball in the NBA Finals.

I guess I’d tend to think the opposite, what with all the shooting, dunking, rebounding and large men slapping at the hand with great force. But what do I know?

Then there’s this clip of James leaving the actual game last night. He uses only his left hand to dap his teammates and competitors.

Perhaps LeBron's final moments in a Cavs jersey. pic.twitter.com/A89TXYgOSz — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) June 9, 2018

What does all this mean? Is this something? Is it nothing?

The eye sees what it wants to see.