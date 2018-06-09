LeBron James Says He "Broke His Hand" Punching Something in Anger After Game 1

LeBron James had a very good NBA Finals if you judge only on points, rebounds, and assists. He had a very poor Finals if you bring the win-loss record into play. After a disappointing rout in Game 4, the Cleveland Cavaliers (for now!) superstar showed up to the media room sporting a brace on his right hand.

“I let the emotions get the best of me and pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand,” he said.

Sources told ESPN that the injury was the result of James’ punching a whiteboard in the locker room after that game. James was frustrated by the overturned offensive foul on the Golden State Warriors‘ Kevin Durantwith less than a minute remaining in regulation, which was changed to a blocking foul on James following a replay review by the official, and not JR Smith‘s lack of recognition in the final seconds, sources said.

The Cavaliers and James kept the injury a secret as to not give the Warriors a competitive advantage. Well, more of a competitive advantage. It’s not as if it mattered anyway.

Because it’s LeBron, people have no qualms openly questioning the veracity of this claim.

NO SURPRISE: LeBron confidants (as they've done before after his collapses) have told media members that he played Games 3, 4 & 5 with a hurt right hand. The excuse he needed has already been planted. Run with it, blind Witnesses. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 9, 2018

Comical to see LeBron wearing some kind of brace or support on his right hand during his postgame media session to drive home the point he was "hurt" during the last three Finals games. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 9, 2018

LeBron's "hurt hand" did not keep him from crying over spilled milk on the bench before Game 1's overtime, basically throwing in the towel, pouting, refusing to shoot the 1st 2:26 of OT, then going 0-4. The "injury" occurred after that game, claim confidants. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 9, 2018

Anyone grounded in reality can see this isn’t an excuse. It isn’t meant to absolve him from not winning the series. He played well. His supporting cast did not. The Warriors are much better. It’s not that hard.

There is no one out there who thinks that the Cavs would have won if James hadn’t hurt his hand. No one. Not everything is scandal.

In fact, it’d be a better knock on James to point out the stupidity of self-inflicting a serious injury with the fate of the title still undecided. That’s the opposite of smart, something Michael Jordan wouldn’t have done, I bet.