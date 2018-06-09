The Golden State Warriors Sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers to Win 3rd Title in 4 Years

The Golden State Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers – the ninth sweep in Finals history – with a 108-85 victory in Game 4.

The last sweep in the finals happened in 2007, when young LeBron was swept by the San Antonio Spurs.

LeBron and the Cavs were swept by the Spurs by a total of 24 points in 2007. They lost tonight by 23 and all 4 games by a combined 60 points. Lakers 2002 sweep over Nets was by a combined 37 points. 60 is the most of any of the 9 sweeps. — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 9, 2018

The Warriors win their third title in four seasons, joining just three other NBA franchises to win at least three titles in four years. Yes, the Warriors are a dynasty! The scariest part is, the Warriors might be even better next year.

After the Warriors went up 3-0 in the series, the only question left was who was going to win Finals MVP? Kevin Durant beat out Steph Curry for that honor after recording a triple double tonight.

Next up, what will LeBron James do in the offseason? Was that LeBron James’ last game as a Cavalier? And how long will he drag this out?