Dustin Johnson Reclaims No. 1 Ranking with Win in Memphis

Dustin Johnson won his second tournament of the 2018 season at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and reclaimed the number one world ranking in the process. Not only did he best the field by six strokes at 19-under, he also closed out with a walk-off eagle on the 72nd hole.

Johnson will now head to New York to begin his search for a second major championship at the U.S. Open hosted by Shinnecock Hills.

Johnson has been dominant in multiple aspects of his game this season.

He ranks first in…

strokes gained off-the-tee

scoring average

strokes gained tee-to-green

strokes gained total

rough proximity

front nine scoring average

back nine scoring average

early scoring average

par 5 scoring average

birdie or better percentage

It’s no surprise that he enters the U.S. Open as the favorite.