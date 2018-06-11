Roundup: Ariana Grande Got Engaged; 12-Foot Alligator Kills Florida Woman; & LSU Finally Has a QB

Margot Robbie, actress … Priyanka Chopra is dating Nick Jonas? … in Florida, a 12-foot alligator grabbed a woman walking her dogs, and killed her … Ariana Grande is engaged to a cast member of SNL … “Fort Worth bar owner indicted in rape of passed-out woman that was caught on video” … new planets have been discovered, and they’re as big as earth … this old Anthony Bourdain interview about beer is tremendous, I agree 100% with him … “Meet the guys who tape Trump’s papers back together” … taxi drivers are committing suicide, and it’s because of Uber … from 2016: Had no idea Anthony Bourdain had a love affair with Livingston, Montana …

I’d agree Hollywood is playing it safe in the movie business, but Solo was very good. I doubt I’ll see Ocean’s 8. [Indie Wire]

Ed Orgeron may have finally landed the QB that LSU has long needed: Joe Burrow, an Ohio State transfer. He’s eligible immediately. [SI.com]

There are a lot of white male film critics, study notes. This should surprise nobody. [Variety]

Podcast: How the Warriors will avoid breaking up; why LeBron should take Paul George over Chris Paul on the Lakers; and discussing Kevin Durant’s legacy with Jared Dudley of the Phoenix Suns. [ITunes]

My reaction to this Justify victory at the Belmont Stakes? Yawn. [NY Post]

Love college football, but the scheduling hoops that teams jump through so they can go 7-6 and the coaches can keep their jobs is nauseating. [Daily Progress]

Roger Federer is on the verge of dumping NIKE, report claims. And they won’t let him take the RF logo. [The Sun]

Here’s an 8-minute scouting report on Mo Bamba.

A month old, but this is pretty friggin’ amazing.