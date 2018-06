ESPN thought so much of this Stephen A. Smith impression that they put it on their Facebook page. Smith himself seemed to enjoy the effort. And it is certainly entertaining. But, in the words of Forrest MacNeil, is it any good?

There’s value in being on an a joke but — and this is perhaps thinking too deeply about a internet clip — doesn’t it mean Smith and ESPN know he’s a bit ridiculous? A bit cartoonish?

Anyway, I laughed too. Probably best not to think about too intensely.