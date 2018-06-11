USA Today Sports

Kate Upton Is Celebrating Her Birthday In The Best Way Possible

Kate Upton Is Celebrating Her Birthday In The Best Way Possible

Athlete Girlfriends

Kate Upton Is Celebrating Her Birthday In The Best Way Possible

Kate Upton turned 26 on Monday and she is celebrating in the best way possible.

Check it out:

Birthday suit for her birthday. Justin Verlander’s life doesn’t suck.

Kate’s Instagram game has been on another level lately. Evidence:

Having the best birthday week 💛💛💛

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

#MaximHot100 @maximmag

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Desert heat 🔥 #MaximHot100 @maximmag

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Maybe if we sit extremely still, Monday won’t be able to find us…

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

🙆🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Where is everyone headed for the long weekend? ☀️ @voguemagazine

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Happy birthday Kate!

, , , , Athlete Girlfriends

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home