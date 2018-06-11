Roundup: Diaper-Wearing Monkey Attacks Home Depot Worker; Man Returns Orange Juice, Wins $315 Million Lottery; & Kevin Durant's Commercial

Megan Fox … as someone who hates bees, this swarm-in-the-house story terrifies me … “Country Time Says It’ll Cover Legal Fees for Kids Whose Lemonade Stands Get Shut Down” … a bison gored a woman on Yellowstone, the 3rd animal attack in a week … family fight interrupted by police, then the family attacked the police … “Could you eat 480 oysters in 8 minutes?” … TV host calls the Warriors “gorillas” and somehow, ESPN didn’t care … heroes hear that a loser is going to shoot up the high school; police arrest said loser, confiscate his AR-15 and ammunition …

Podcast: How the Warriors will avoid breaking up; why LeBron should take Paul George over Chris Paul on the Lakers; and discussing Kevin Durant’s legacy with Jared Dudley of the Phoenix Suns. [ITunes]

His wife told him to return the orange juice because it wasn’t on sale; he bought a lottery ticket and won $315.3 million. They’ll walk away with $183 million. [ABC]

How about this Giannis impact: The Milwaukee Bucks signed a new deal with Fox Sports Wisconsin: 7-years, $200 million. [SBJ]

“WBUR announced today that after 25 years of hosting public radio’s only sports program, Only a Game, Bill Littlefield is hanging up his cleats.” [WBUR]

Bill Simmons allegedly got a restraining order against a former employee at The Ringer. [Blast]

So Kellen Winslow wasn’t breaking into a trailer park; he was house hunting for his mother-in-law, the former NFL tight end claims. [AP]

“Diaper-wearing monkey named Spanky attacks Home Depot worker .” [Sentinel]

Sunday night baseball has had a bad, bad start to the season. [Sports Media Watch]

If you spend a lot of time on reddit, you’ll want to read this. [Newsweek]

The World Cup starts this week. I’m so excited. Here’s a long feature on Messi. [ESPN]

If you’ve ever skied with your family, you can relate to this nice video.

They finally released footage of this small plane colliding with this chopper. Nobody was hurt.

Under Armour is still superior to Nike, but this Kevin Durant commercial is tremendous.