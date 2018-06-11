The 10 Teams LeBron Will Consider Signing with in July

LeBron James will be a free agent in a few weeks, and sometime in early July, he’ll almost certainly sign with a new NBA team. Here are the 10 teams that will be in the mix for the 33-year old four-time MVP:

1. Los Angeles Lakers. I’ve been calling them the favorite for 11 months. They’ve got the necessary wing players to hang with the Warriors, and more importantly two max spots so LeBron can bring a friend (Paul George? Chris Paul?). Toss in lifestyle, his two $20+ million dollar homes, Space Jam 2 and all that … it feels like a lock.