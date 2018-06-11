Rakeem Christmas Now Engaged to Michael Jordan's Daughter, Jasmine

Former Syracuse big man Rakeem Christmas always has a reason to feel festive but today’s probably extra special. He’s now engaged to Jasmine Jordan, the daughter of Michael Jordan.

We repeat, Michael Jordan will be his father-in-law. A very unique situation. Good luck winning board games, ping-pong, or really anything that involves competition. On the bright side, Christmas will always have a guy who will take him up on some action. A mixed bag.

The younger Jordan also attended Syracuse, which isn’t a surprise. Everyone knows there no better place to fall in love than Upstate New York.

