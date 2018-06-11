Something Positive: High School Pitcher Strikes Out, Then Hugs Buddy

Mounds View pitcher Ty Koehn fanned his friend Jack Kocon of Totino-Grace to advance to the Minnesota state baseball finals. It was a jubilant moment for one party, and a crushing one for the other. Sensing this, Koehn delayed celebrating with his teammates long enough to console his buddy with a hug at home plate.

“We are very close friends,” Koehn told Bring Me The News. “I knew him from all the way back when we were 13. We were on the same little league team. It was tough when we went to separate schools but we kept in touch.”

“I knew the game was going to keep going or it was going to end right there,” Koehn added. “I knew I had to say something. Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game. I had to make sure he knew that before we celebrated.”

“It was more instinct, it just felt right.”