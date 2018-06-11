U.S. Open Favorites: DJ, McIlroy, and Spieth on Top with Tiger in the Mix

The U.S. Open begins on Thursday at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island, New York. Here is a rundown of the favorites to win the championship.

Odds: +1100 (Via BetDSI Sports)

2017 Finish: MC

2018 Wins/Top Finishes: Win – Tournament of Champions, T2 – WGC-HSBC, T2 – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Win – FedEx St. Jude Classic

DJ won the U.S. Open two years ago at Oakmont. The following year at Erin Hills he missed the cut. So far this year he has a win, two second-place finishes, and three more top 10’s. The only event of the 10 he’s participated in that he finished outside the top 20 was the WGC-Match Play, when he was bounced early.

To say he has been playing well for a while now would be an understatement, just look at the graphic below.

That is staggering stuff from the number one golfer in the world.