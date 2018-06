Dennis Rodman is in tears on CNN right now. We are living in a simulation. pic.twitter.com/xZ4h6Y6dEO — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) June 12, 2018

Dennis Rodman has emerged as one of the more improbable diplomats in human history, helping out with the summit in Singapore in which Donald Trump is meeting with Kim Jong Un. To say that this has been a surreal evening would be a vast understatement.

Speaking with CNN’s @chriscuomo while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, former NBA star @dennisrodman describes his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his hopes for the country https://t.co/oaMBT2GQ3n pic.twitter.com/YjNf7ZI9Ky — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) June 12, 2018