Auburn's College World Series Dream Ended in the Cruelest Way Possible

Florida and Auburn battled into extra innings last night with a bid to the College World Series on the line. It was one of those time where the announcer could say, “it’s a shame one of these teams has to lose” and people wouldn’t cringe. That makes how the Tigers eventually lost even worse.

Obviously the most fitting way to send the No. 1 seed into the final #CWS spot! 🤯 For the 1️⃣2️⃣th time in program history, @GatorsBB is headed to the College World Series! pic.twitter.com/Lnt38ZojTE — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 12, 2018

Rightfielder Steven Williams reached up to grab an Austin Langworthy liner near the warning track in the bottom of the 11th, only to have the ball tip off his glove and carry over the fence for a walk-off homer. On one hand, it wasn’t exactly a routine play. On the other, the poor guy will never forget it.

The wild ending capped a wild game that also saw the Gators execute a trick play to steal home.

HE STOLE HOME. IN A TIE BALLGAME. Holy @GatorsBB. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RGeewmkK2f — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 12, 2018

College baseball. One never knows what will happen next. But it will likely be weird.