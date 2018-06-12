Bob Ley Miraculously Appeared on "High Noon," Brought Gravitas

ESPN’s High Noon is in its second week, meaning there’s still plenty of meat left on the bone to feast on in the form of way-too-early predictions. My two cents? It’s not entirely different from many other two-handers in the sports-talking ecosystem save for the uniqueness of the co-hosts. A perfectly fine thing for a sports-minded person to watch while fixing a tuna fish sandwich for lunch or an omelet for breakfast (9 a.m. Pacific).

Concerns from a certain segment of people (who insist they don’t watch ESPN but are well aware of its content) that the wokeness factor would be unbearable have also largely been assuaged. Torre and Jones don’t seem to be going too far out of their way to wage any social justice war.

But the show may have discovered a brilliant way to governor that type of stuff thanks to an on-air misfire today where Bob Ley appeared out of nowhere to preview Outside The Lines content. Think about it. Nothing like having Ley come in like Wizard of Oz to stop any type thought mid-sentence.

That idea is free, ESPN. Next one could cost you.