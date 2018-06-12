Check Out Andrew Luck Throwing a Football at Colts Practice

Andrew Luck is finally back to throwing footballs in front of an audience.

Luck was present at the Indianapolis Colts’ minicamp on Tuesday, when he joined the team’s quarterbacks for throwing warmups. The media captured some of those throws.

The day has come. Andrew Luck is throwing NFL footballs again. pic.twitter.com/B5JdUYLkA4 — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) June 12, 2018

Luck concluded his limited participation in the day’s practice after throwing 20 to 25 passes. It was not clear whether Luck was throwing NFL-sized footballs.

Andrew Luck exits practice. I’d say about 20-25 throws. As deep as 20 yards. He looked at ease. Exactly what the Colts (not to mention their fans) wanted to see before minicamp breaks. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) June 12, 2018

Luck has not thrown a pass in front of the media since October 12th of last year. He is trying to make his return to the field after missing all of 2017 with a shoulder issue. No doubt, his participation on Tuesday should be considered a small but significant milestone as he works toward retaking his job as the Colts starting quarterback.