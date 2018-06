Leave it to Draymond Green to take a shot at LeBron James, even in victory. Green rocked an Arthur fist t-shirt poking fun at LeBron during the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade today.

Green’s shirt featured a gold fist with three championship rings with the word “mood” underneath. This is clearly a reference to James’ infamous use of the Arthur meme, in which he posted a picture of the cartoon clenching his fist, along with the same caption.

Let the offseason fireworks begin…