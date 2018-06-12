Greg Hardy Knocks Out Austen Lane, Earns First MMA Win

Greg Hardy sure can throw a punch, but we knew that already. On Tuesday night, Hardy made his professional mixed martial arts debut debut during “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series” where he faced fellow former NFL player Austen Lane. The fight didn’t last long.

Hardy blasted Lane with a right, then a punishing left to knock Lane out. It was the former Cowboys defensive end’s first professional MMA fight after a 3-0 amateur career.

Check out the replay of the fight’s finish:

Greg Hardy knocked out Austen Lane in his pro MMA debut. pic.twitter.com/uX52ffRdeV — Thomas Lott (@tlott33) June 13, 2018

It was all over in just 57 seconds.

UFC president Dana White has said he thinks Hardy deserves a second chance after he was run out of the NFL thanks to a domestic violence scandal and a number of attitude problems.

It’s going to be difficult for Hardy to find much sympathy from sports fans, but his bad-boy persona might be perfect as a UFC villain. I know I’ll be rooting against him.