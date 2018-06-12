PM Roundup: Hilary Duff; Kevin Durant Is A Unique Superstar; Julio Jones Sitting Out Minicamp

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is a full participant in The Big Lead’s mandatory minicamp and has absolutely no contract issues. We swear.
Hilary is pregnant: Hilary Duff is pregnant for the second time. Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma took to Instagram to reveal the news.
What makes Durant tick?: A look at how Kevin Durant is different than some of the NBA’s all-time greats.
Julio sitting out: Julio Jones is sitting out the Falcons’ mandatory minicamp because he wants his contract situation sorted out. He’s set to make $10.5 million in 2018.
