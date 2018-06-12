Jeff Goodman Leaving ESPN, What's Next?

Jeff Goodman is leaving ESPN and joining the upstart Stadium, The Big Lead has learned from a person with direct knowledge of the news. Unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter, the person requested anonymity. Goodman and an ESPN spokesperson declined to comment.

Goodman has signed a multi-year deal with Stadium, which started as a streaming platform and is making a big financial commitment toward an editorial push. Former ESPN college football reporter Brett McMurphy will also be joining Stadium, as Richard Deitsch reported in late April.

Goodman joined ESPN in 2013 after having spent time at CBS and FOX Sports. He never quite found an indispensable role at ESPN; his writing was behind the ESPN Insider paywall. In the last year, his television airtime decreased; he was no longer in the college basketball studio and ESPN decreased daily SportsCenter, where he appeared as a reporter, on its flagship network by four hours a day to make way for Get Up and High Noon.

He follows other college basketball reporting stalwarts Andy Katz and Dana O’Neil, who were among the 100 or so talents in last year’s layoffs, out of the network.

At Stadium, Goodman will have a variety of roles: He will write features, break news, analyze and opine, and do sit-down interviews pertaining to both college basketball and the NBA. Further, he will appear on their college basketball broadcasts; Stadium has rights deals with Mountain West, the West Coast Conference, Conference USA, and Atlantic 10. Last year, they partnered with Facebook to air 47 games.

Stadium, which is based in Chicago, is a joint venture between MLB Advanced Media, the NHL, Silver Chalice, the PGA Tour, and the Sinclair Broadcast Group.