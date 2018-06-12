Ohio Sports Columnist Claims that LeBron James 'does not like Houston as a city'

LeBron James grew up near Cleveland, he appears to love the city of Los Angeles, but what does he feel about the city of Houston?

Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal said yesterday on ESPNLA Afternoons with Marcellus and Travis that LeBron is not a fan of Houston (37:07):

“I heard this from his own lips when we were in Houston this season, he does not like Houston as a city. So, that would require him moving to a place he is not crazy about.”

If preference of location becomes a driving force behind LeBron’s decision, Houston, Los Angeles, Cleveland, and Philadelphia may want to have more than just basketball people at the negotiating table in a few weeks.