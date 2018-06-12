Rob Stone Previews World Cup on FOX, Talks PBA and WWE

Rob Stone joins the podcast for the fourth time! He will be anchoring FOX Sports’ coverage of the World Cup in Russia. The preview show will be Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FS1 and the first match is Russia-Saudi Arabia Thursday morning on FOX. We discussed:

The possibility of North America winning the bid for the World Cup in 2026, and the implications of money and exposure

The most exciting games in the group stage

Ronaldo vs. Messi

Any sleepers with a good shot to win the World Cup? Who are the best young players to watch?

How does the USMNT get back into the fold?

Discussing FOX Sports’ content acquisitions of professional bowling, which Stone broadcasted on ESPN, and WWE, which he’s a lifelong fan of. What are the odds he winds up on these properties?

Hope you enjoy!

