The Best 10 Boxers in the World

In the post-Floyd Mayweather era of boxing, the stars are devoid of polarizing personalities. But there is an abundance of talent throughout the fight game.

Here are the 10 best pound-for-pound boxers in the world:

1. Vasyl Lomachenko, Junior Lightweight (11-1, 9 KOs). Without question, pound-for-pound Vasyl Lomachenko is the best boxer in the world. Since his one loss to Orlando Salido, Lomachenko has displayed one of the greatest arsenals of all-time, forcing opponents to literally quit. It is hard to envision anyone alive going up against Lomachenko or giving him even somewhat of a challenge.