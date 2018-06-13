10 Worst NBA Draft Picks Since 2000

The 2018 NBA Draft is a week away and while this year’s class is loaded with premium talent, not every draft is so blessed. Next week, we’ll all be watching as the potential future stars of tomorrow get selected, but a few of us will be more focused on trying to pick out the next member of this list.

What follows is our look at the worst NBA draft picks since 2000. Take a look and let us know who you think we left off.

10. Greg Oden, Portland Trail Blazers (No. 1, 2007)

It’s hard for me to do this, because I am 100 percent sure Greg Oden would have been a monster and a perennial All-Star had injuries not derailed his career before it even got started. He was selected with the first pick in the 2007 NBA Draft and many agreed with the selection. I know I did.

I saw Oden play regularly when he was in high school, and watched every minute of his brief career at Ohio State. He was a franchise center on both ends of the court and one of the best, most complete post players to come out of college in decades. His place on this list is more about who was drafted after Oden than the pick itself.

The Portland Trail Blazers passed on Kevin Durant to take Oden. Durant is on pace to wind up as a top 10 player of all-time, while Oden wound up playing in just 105 career games over parts of seven seasons.

Oden was a bust solely because his bones were made largely of slightly over-salted peanut brittle. He was either the real-life Mr. Glass, or whatever the exact opposite of Wolverine would be. The real crime here was passing on Durant though. Even on his best trajectory, Oden still wouldn’t have been better than Durant. That’s why this pick was so awful.