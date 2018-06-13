Greg Hardy Gets UFC Contract After Vicious KO In Pro Debut

Greg Hardy now has a UFC contract after he brutally knocked out Austen Lane Tuesday night in just 57 seconds. Hardy made his professional mixed martial arts debut on “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series” and finished Lane in emphatic fashion.

It looks like Hardy’s deal will be a “developmental contract” so the former NFL defensive end will likely be brought along and developed. He’s almost certain to fight as a heavyweight.

This is UFC’s most controversial signing since it brought on former WWE wrestler CM Punk. The controversy over Punk was that he’d never participated in any combat sports, this is different. Hardy was essentially marched out of the NFL due to the fallout from a domestic violence scandal and a number of disciplinary problems. He always seemed unrepentant as well. He was genuinely unlikable.

The 30-year-old Hardy will almost certainly be the villain in the build up to any fight he has.