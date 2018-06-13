PM Roundup: JoJo Fletcher; United States, Canada And Mexico To Host 2026 World Cup; Spain Fires Manager Two Days Before World Cup Debut

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is not ashamed to admit it was glued to the saga of a raccoon climbing a building in Minneapolis.

JoJo has a new clothing line: Jordan Rodgers’ fiancee JoJo Fletcher has a new clothing line. If you’re interested in that sort of thing.

U.S. wins 2026 World Cup bid: The United States, Canada and Mexico will host the 2026 World Cup. Which is good, because it means the USMNT won’t have to actually qualify. Something we apparently have difficulty with.

Spain fires manager on eve of World Cup: Spain has fired manager Julen Lopetegui just two days before the squad’s World Cup debut. Lopetegui announced last week he was going to take over for Real Madrid after the World Cup. The Spanish federation was not happy with that move.

They say that #MPRaccoon is safe. He was captured last night and is currently sharing a cage with four immigrant children in an ICE facility. — AJ ⚾️ (@NCSox) June 13, 2018

