Josh Allen Shows Off Radioactive Arm at Bills' Minicamp

Josh Allen has a gift for turning a football into a projectile.

Allen reported to the Buffalo Bills’ minicamp this week. And while at minicamp, he threw footballs, because that’s what he gets paid to do. The thing about Allen is that he throws them farther, faster and more gracefully than pretty much anyone else in the world.

Just watch. It’s honestly therapeutic.

…and the deep ball (it was caught if you can’t see that): pic.twitter.com/xtSrCBkWmO — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) June 12, 2018

Allen, who was the No. 9 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, has been taking reps with the Bills’ first-team offense at times. He’s splitting those reps with AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman. While he had his doubters during the pre-draft process — mostly because of accuracy issues (and the fact that he’s a walking cliche for a draft bust) — he has quickly impressed Bills running back LeSean McCoy.

“I’ll be honest. He’s pretty good, and I’m not a fan of rookies,” McCoy told reporters Wednesday. “He’s special.”

But enough of that. Here’s more videos of Allen throwing a football in shorts and a t -shirt.

Video: Josh Allen deep ball going right over you. pic.twitter.com/jeQp71Nz0P — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) June 13, 2018

Josh Allen through the highly publicized Buffalo wind like its nothing…. #Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/HC8CLBS7ol — Greg Vorse (@GregVorse) June 13, 2018