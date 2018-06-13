Roundup: Rural America Needs Dentists; Couple Kicked Out of an Uber For Kissing; & Disturbing NHL Cyber Bullying Story

Zoey Deutch, actress … Can I interest you in a Felicity reunion? … “Marine Veteran Trains White Supremacists in Military Tactics” … lesbian couple kicked out of an Uber for kissing … “Rural America has too few dentists — and too few patients who can pay” … very interesting piece on journalism in 2018, especially meant for anyone in college who picks this profession … “Man enters [Florida] home, steals alcohol, defecates on floor” … Tesla cuts 9% of its workforce, stock price surges … executive chairman of Guess resigns after sexual harassment claims …

What a disturbing story: The girlfriend of an Ottawa Senators player has allegedly been harassing and cyber-bulling the fiancee of another Ottawa Senators player. [Ottawa Citizen]

The Rams have to pay Reggie Bush $12.5 million after the injury he suffered in the dome in St. Louis back in 2015. [Post-Dispatch]

Is Kevin Durant the greatest scorer the NBA has ever seen? [The Run Sports]

USC football fans are very excited about JT Daniels. The young QB has a great story. [LA Times]

Come on, Mets fans would freak out if they traded Jacob deGrom. [Fangraphs]

Guess the suspension: Randy Gregory of the Dallas Cowboys. The decision is in Roger Goodell’s hands. [Yahoo Sports]

Podcast: How the Warriors will avoid breaking up; why LeBron should take Paul George over Chris Paul on the Lakers; and discussing Kevin Durant’s legacy with Jared Dudley of the Phoenix Suns. [ITunes]

If you’re looking for clues about Kevin Durant potentially departing the Warriors, think again: This season he moved to a new place in San Francisco that’s closer to the new Golden State arena. [SI.com]

I don’t understand how this man survived being ejected from the car like this. What a terrifying video.

Here’s a collection of Stephen Curry highlights from the NBA Finals.