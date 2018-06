ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who has a tireless work ethic by the way, sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Snoop Dogg. The duo discussed all matter of things for a half hour, including which part of the female anatomy Smith enjoys the most.

The answer?

Stephen A Smith says "always, always assβ€”that's true" πŸ’€πŸ’€πŸ’€ He used his "we're talking about a serious topic on First Take" voice so you KNEW he meant it pic.twitter.com/4haFLbz968 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 13, 2018

“Always, always ass — that’s true,” Smith said.

So disavow yourself if you thought it was another part, like a calf, hair, nape of neck, things of that nature. Such an idea is just preposterous.

The full meeting of minds is here.