In Astounding Clip, Mike Francesa Accidentally Invents Daily Fantasy Sports

Retweeted Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis): With legalized sports betting upon us, Mike Francesa came up with a terrific idea today. It seems that Big Mike has invented daily fantasy sports. pic.twitter.com/j0ZP5SJW8x — jerry lynch (@aloc103_) June 13, 2018

Mike Francesa, who was not exactly quick to adapt to the world of Twitter, is once again jumping all-in on a trend from a few years ago: daily fantasy sports. The radio host had an on-air epiphany — that, you know what, people would definitely play if such a thing exists. And it does exist!

This is truly terrific sports radio. Who knows what else Francesa will come up with next. It could be the question mark. Or the phrase “dollars to doughnuts.” The designated hitter or the three-second rule in basketball. This is a man with ideas.

Would that we all take the effort to listen.