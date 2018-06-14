12 Most Important NFL Offseason Moves

Here are the 12 most important offseason moves which took place during the 2018 NFL offseason.

12. Packers sign TE Jimmy Graham

Graham may be beyond his peak. He may be joining an offense that has been unkind to tight ends in the past. But he’s also still a top-five tight end who will be catching passes from a top-two quarterback. Graham, who caught 10 touchdown passes in 2017, should be an enormous boon to Aaron Rodgers. Perhaps the Packers’ tight end quandary will end with Graham.

11. Dolphins trade WR Jarvis Landry to Browns

After joining the Browns, he quickly signed a five-year, $75 million contract. That’s why Landry yielded just a fourth- and seventh-round selection in the trade. He wanted to get paid big despite spending almost all of his time in the slot. And he certainly reset the market for slot receivers. After catching 112 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns, Landry figures to be Baker Mayfield’s favorite target as he begins his NFL career.

10. Giants sign LT Nate Solder

After a miserable season for Eli Manning and the New York Giants, they committed to Manning, and thus needed to find a way to keep the old man upright. Solder was the best tackle available in free agency and the NFL draft. With the Giants’ offensive line needs as bad as they were, this move is enormous in helping their passing attack. Solder should solidify Manning’s blindside, which would go a long way in helping the Giants win more games in the upcoming season.