VIDEO: Don La Greca Works Self Into Frenzy, Accuses Neil Best of Having Head Up Mike Francesa's Backside

Doing sports talk on the radio seems like a great gig. After all, you get to talk about sports on the radio. But it’s not all fun and games. Every now and again you are forced to wage war with a media writer or two who is being too friendly with the competition. It was Don La Greca’s turn to do just that during today’s The Michael Kay Show.

La Greca addressed “yo-yos” who have their heads “up the butt” of Mike Francesa, singling out Newsday’s Neil Best.

His plea?

Consider the fact that TMKS is killing it on YES, Neil. Or that they have a young audience, Neil. What about the podcasts and streaming, Neil. Every think about that, Neil.

LaGreca closed strong, hammering how unconcerned he is if people listen to his show or not. And he certainly sounds like a guy who doesn’t care. Want proof? Would a guy who cares shout so much about it?

Case closed.