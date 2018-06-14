Howie Schwab Laments 5-Year Anniversary of Losing Job at ESPN

Yesterday was the fifth anniversary of Howie Schwab’s dismissal from ESPN. The man most known for his trivia prowess reflected in the form of several tweets and it appears to still be gnawing at him.
Schwab decoded the potentially macabre tone of his final missive, revealing it to be less dark than some read it.
His comments ring similar to those he made five years ago upon learning his fate.
“After 26 years at ESPN, I am extremely disappointed to say farewell,” he wrote on Facebook at the time. “I have been proud of my association and my work during my tenure. I was a loyal employee, displayed respect for others, worked with numerous charities, represented the company well. I always did everything asked of me and more. What did I get in return today … word that I should get lost. The only thing that mattered was my salary, which in my view was the lone reason I lost my job.”
His roles since exiting the Mothership have included a job on Sports Jeopardy, and he was the bracketologist for FOX Sports this past college basketball season. He has also moonlighted as a research assistant for Dick Vitale.
Schwab’s Twitter bio includes the line, “I used to work at a so-called worldwide leader,” so his latest thoughts don’t come completely out of left-field. Then again, it’s not routine for a former ESPN employee to make a list of people he believes got screwed by the company or for one to allude to the current salary of one of its new stars.
