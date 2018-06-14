Kellen Winslow Jr. Charged With Kidnapping, Rape

Kellen Winslow Jr. was taken into custody Thursday at his home in Vista, CA. He is facing charges of kidnapping, rape, sodomy, indecent exposure and residential burglary. If convicted he faces life in prison.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department issued a warrant Thursday morning and arrested him a few hours later.

From San Diego’s NBC 7:

(Winslow) was charged with two counts of kidnapping with the intent to commit rape, two counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of forcible oral copulation, two counts of residential burglary and one count of indecent exposure.

The former NFL tight end was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of burglary, but claimed he was just house-shopping for his mother-in-law.

Winslow, 34, was the sixth pick in the 2004 NFL Draft and spent parts of nine seasons in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl once.