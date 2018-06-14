PM Roundup: Leanna Decker; The U.S. Open Is Underway; Juan Soto Gets Historical

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is so glad it opted to not play in the U.S. Open this year after seeing the leaderboard.

Leanna’s still got it: You guys remember Leanna Decker? She was the Internet’s favorite redhead for a minute a few years ago? Well she’s apparently still hard at work modeling.

U.S. Open has tee’d off: Follow along with the U.S. Open leaderboard as the world’s best golfers attack the course at Shinnecock.

Soto is all historical: Nationals 19-year-old rookie Juan Soto became the youngest player with a multi-home run game since Andruw Jones did it on August 22, 1996.

Tweet of the Day:

"Maybe I'll watch the new #Dumbo trailer. Maybe now that I'm in my late 30s I'll be able to handle it."

*Hits play. Baby Mine starts playing*

*HITS PAUSE* "Nope. nope. No effing way. No no no no." — Liz Climo (@elclimo) June 13, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

4 Sleepers to Bet on to Win the World Cup

Howie Schwab Laments 5-Year Anniversary of Losing Job at ESPN

2018 NBA Mock Draft: Jaren Jackson Soars, Miles Bridges Drops, Michael Porter Jr. to Bulls

Ranking the 10 Most Interesting Scenarios for LeBron James Free Agency

Around the Sports Internet:

Adrian Beltre passed Ichiro and now has the most hits by a foreign-born player in MLB history

The Green Bay Packers should probably hurry up and get Aaron Rodgers’ new contract done

How will the 49ers handle the Jimmy Garoppolo hype?

Mo Salah should be good to go for Egypt’s World Cup opener against Uruguay

Song of the Day: