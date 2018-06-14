Rory McIlroy Struggling as Shinnecock is Messing With Some of World's Best at US Open

The fairways were widened and the greens were expanded ahead of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, but so far none of that has helped some of the best in the world.

Heading into his back nine, Rory McIlroy was seven over and on the par-4 first hole he added another double-bogey to his scorecard to drop to nine-over. He has since added another bogey on the second hole and is now 10-over par.

Jason Day is merely six-over through 13 holes.

Phil Mickelson is four-over through 13.

Jordan Spieth was five-over through 10, and added another bogey at the second to drop to 11-over.

So far, Rickie Fowler is tops for the favorites who have teed off at the event. He is currently two-over.

Defending U.S. Open champion, Brooks Koepka, is three-over.

However, it’s not all bad as Matt Kuchar is one of only five players under par so far during the first round.

If you are expecting scores to drop as the day goes on, don’t! Winds are expected to increase throughout the day, making approach shots to those difficult Shinnecock greens even that much more dicey.