Roundup: Lakers Tell Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball to Cut It Out, Justin Bieber + Hailey Baldwin, Madoff Victims Recover 3/4s of Principal

Rihanna … Twitter might start inserting breaking news into the top of our timeline, and sending more push notifications … More ecommerce coming to Snapchat and Instagram … “MIT device uses WiFi to ‘see’ through walls and track your movements” … Former Kentucky safety allegedly found with 53 grams of cocaine, 5 pounds of marijuana, and $95K in cash … Justin Bieber continuing to hang out with Hailey Baldwin … Jeff Zucker re-ups at CNN … Joaquin Phoenix to play the Joker … Old man wants people off his property, drives lawnmower on gravel driveway to hurl rocks at them, injures 9-year-old girl, says he shouldn’t have done that … “Police say the parents of a Philadelphia elementary school boy attacked a vice principal and principal during family fun day after they were told they had to sign the child out in the office.”

Madoff victims will have recovered 75% of the principal they lost after latest settlement [Reuters]

“The Los Angeles Lakers have spoken to Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma about toning down their social media roasting of each other following a rap diss track that Ball released on Kuzma this week.” [ESPN]

Fascinating depiction of potential culture clash between AT&T and Time Warner includes nugget that the latter’s executives might have to accept the new indignity of flying coach [WSJ]

Vegas workers preparing to strike to fortify against being replaced by robots [Guardian]

Trump vs. The Media, round 8271 [The Wrap]

Michael Cohen might flip on Trump? [ABC News]

Local Chicago news site, with many former staffers from the city’s DNA Info bureau, launches [Block Club Chicago]

Joe Rogan doesn’t have a high opinion of CM Punk

“Smart-killing weed robots are here”