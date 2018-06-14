Roundup: Lakers Tell Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball to Cut It Out, Justin Bieber + Hailey Baldwin, Madoff Victims Recover 3/4s of Principal

Rihanna … Twitter might start inserting breaking news into the top of our timeline, and sending more push notifications … More ecommerce coming to Snapchat and Instagram … “MIT device uses WiFi to ‘see’ through walls and track your movements” … Former Kentucky safety allegedly found with 53 grams of cocaine, 5 pounds of marijuana, and $95K in cash … Justin Bieber continuing to hang out with Hailey Baldwin … Jeff Zucker re-ups at CNN … Joaquin Phoenix to play the Joker … Old man wants people off his property, drives lawnmower on gravel driveway to hurl rocks at them, injures 9-year-old girl, says he shouldn’t have done that … “Police say the parents of a Philadelphia elementary school boy attacked a vice principal and principal during family fun day after they were told they had to sign the child out in the office.”
Madoff victims will have recovered 75% of the principal they lost after latest settlement [Reuters]
“The Los Angeles Lakers have spoken to Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma about toning down their social media roasting of each other following a rap diss track that Ball released on Kuzma this week.” [ESPN]
Fascinating depiction of potential culture clash between AT&T and Time Warner includes nugget that the latter’s executives might have to accept the new indignity of flying coach [WSJ]
Vegas workers preparing to strike to fortify against being replaced by robots [Guardian]
Trump vs. The Media, round 8271 [The Wrap]
Michael Cohen might flip on Trump? [ABC News]
Local Chicago news site, with many former staffers from the city’s DNA Info bureau, launches [Block Club Chicago]
Joe Rogan doesn’t have a high opinion of CM Punk
“Smart-killing weed robots are here”
