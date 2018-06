Olivier Rioux is a 6-foot-10 French basketball player, so he’s taller than all the other 12-year-olds. This gives him a, shall we say, decided advantage on the court. Even more so because the league he’s in appears to be using hoops way shorter than the regulation 10 feet.

I think I speak for all of us in thanking them for allowing this visual to exist. Looks fun for everyone, but especially fun for the kid who just about bonks his head on the rim without jumping.