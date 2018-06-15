Dustin Johnson Increases U.S. Open Lead, Tiger Woods Unlikely to See the Weekend

Tiger Woods’ return to the U.S. Open appears to have come to an end on Friday.

Woods seemed to be close enough to the cut line after the first nine holes of his second round to give many hope that he would see Shinnecock on Saturday, but then he made a double-bogey on the first hole – his 10th on the day – and another bogey at the second. A few holes later he added another bogey to his scorecard at the sixth hole and fell to 12-over.

Although he made two much needed birdies to get back to 10-over, and the cut is projected to climb, it will still take a lot for Woods to end up within the top 60 and ties which is currently still at six-over.

***

Dustin Johnson fired off his second straight round under par. The number one ranked player in the world carded a three-under, 67 and was one of only a handful of players in the early wave who was under par.

One of DJ’s more impressive moments came on the par-3 seventh hole when he drained a long putt for birdie.

***

While DJ was picking up strokes on the field and Tiger was heading in the wrong direction, Tommy Fleetwood fired off the low round of the tournament. His four-under 66 moved him to one-over par.