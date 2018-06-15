Eagles Super Bowl Rings Have Subtle Reference to Philly Special Play

The Philadelphia Eagles released their Super Bowl rings on Thursday, and it should come as no surprise that they are quite opulent.

That is quite the array of diamonds, and the team revealed there’s a specific reason for 127, the number of them that the rings are adorned with:

The bezel of the ring features a waterfall of 127 diamonds, paying tribute to the “Philly Special.” The 127 diamonds represent the sum of the jersey numbers of the three players who handled the football after the snap on the fourth-and-goal play at the 1-yard line. Running back Corey Clement, No. 30, took the direct snap, flipped the football to tight end Trey Burton, No. 88, who rolled right, and threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles, No. 9, for the touchdown.

There is also an underdog mask inscribed on the inside of the rings.

This is essentially the final step in the Eagles’ celebration before they raise the banner in their stadium and begin their championship defense.