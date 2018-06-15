Mike Bibby is More Muscle Than Man Now

Mike Bibby has used some anaerobic exercise — and, we assume, copious amounts of protein —to tack on a good amount of muscle mass. The 40-year-old point guard, once a slight fellow with attainable biceps and pectorals, now resembles an action figure. He also looks like he could give the Sacramento Kings or any other desperate NBA team six or seven good minutes and four hard fouls.

Allow this to serve as the “before” photo should be seek to become a pitchman for whatever training method he’s using.