NBA USA Today Sports

Mike Bibby is More Muscle Than Man Now

Mike Bibby is More Muscle Than Man Now

NBA

Mike Bibby is More Muscle Than Man Now

On a scale of 1-10, how JACKED is Mike Bibby 😳💪

A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on

Mike Bibby has used some anaerobic exercise — and, we assume, copious amounts of protein —to tack on a good amount of muscle mass. The 40-year-old point guard, once a slight fellow with attainable biceps and pectorals, now resembles an action figure. He also looks like he could give the Sacramento Kings or any other desperate NBA team six or seven good minutes and four hard fouls.

Allow this to serve as the “before” photo should be seek to become a pitchman for whatever training method he’s using.

, , , , NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home