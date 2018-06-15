Roundup: Tom Brady on National Anthem Kneeling; Awesome Bear Video; But His Emails

New York AG sues Donald Trump and three eldest kids … Depression crosses all lines, touches everyone … New Jersey getting right to work gambling … Jordan Hicks is not defined by his fastball … Conor McGregor’s court date looms … Reds writer has one of the coldest freezing cold takes … Mitch Hedberg’s widow says she has some of his unreleased material … Steve Bannon is getting into cryptocurrency … Global warming will cause economic havoc as well … Michael Porter Jr. red flag alert … How old are these Korean War veteran parents … What is the appropriate amount of porn … Need this jet scooter … John Travolta is dancing again and, ok, sure … Raise your hand if you weren’t doing sensitive stuff over personal email … Longtime sportwriter Mike Tulumello dies at 62 … Because there was more of that in the IG’s FBI report … Jessica Biel … Airplane banner falls from sky, ruins car …



Fresh hell is a joint Michael Avenatti-Mooch late night talk-show appearance. [Hollywood Reporter]

Taliban leader killed in drone strike. [Reuters]

Members of the Iranian soccer team have been forced to buy their own cleats at the 11th hour. [Daily Mail]

Tom Brady spoke to Oprah, revealed some of the Patriots’ discussion about the anthem protests.

Whale shows sightseeing boat who’s boss.

Bear plays a dang vuvuzela on the street in Russia to mark start of World Cup.

Oh yes, of course. Hall of Fame slot receiving career coming up.