USA Today Sports

Roundup: Tom Brady on National Anthem Kneeling; Awesome Bear Video; But His Emails

Roundup: Tom Brady on National Anthem Kneeling; Awesome Bear Video; But His Emails

Roundup

Roundup: Tom Brady on National Anthem Kneeling; Awesome Bear Video; But His Emails

New York AG sues Donald Trump and three eldest kids … Depression crosses all lines, touches everyone … New Jersey getting right to work gambling … Jordan Hicks is not defined by his fastball … Conor McGregor’s court date looms … Reds writer has one of the coldest freezing cold takes … Mitch Hedberg’s widow says she has some of his unreleased material … Steve Bannon is getting into cryptocurrency … Global warming will cause economic havoc as well … Michael Porter Jr. red flag alert … How old are these Korean War veteran parents … What is the appropriate amount of pornNeed this jet scooterJohn Travolta is dancing again and, ok, sure … Raise your hand if you weren’t doing sensitive stuff over personal email … Longtime sportwriter Mike Tulumello dies at 62 … Because there was more of that in the IG’s FBI report … Jessica Biel … Airplane banner falls from sky, ruins car …

Fresh hell is a joint Michael Avenatti-Mooch late night talk-show appearance. [Hollywood Reporter]

Taliban leader killed in drone strike. [Reuters]

Members of the Iranian soccer team have been forced to buy their own cleats at the 11th hour. [Daily Mail]

Tom Brady spoke to Oprah, revealed some of the Patriots’ discussion about the anthem protests.

Whale shows sightseeing boat who’s boss.

Bear plays a dang vuvuzela on the street in Russia to mark start of World Cup.

Oh yes, of course. Hall of Fame slot receiving career coming up.

Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home