Golf USA Today Sports

U.S. Open: Updated Odds After Second Round

U.S. Open: Updated Odds After Second Round

Golf

U.S. Open: Updated Odds After Second Round

The second round of the U.S. Open is in the books and Dustin Johnson is now the clear favorite to win.

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

Dustin Johnson -135
Justin Rose +750
Brooks Koepka +1200
Henrik Stenson +1200
Rickie Fowler +1400
Tommy Fleetwood +1500
Charley Hoffman +2500
Ian Poulter +3000
Scott Piercy +3000
Justin Thomas +4000
Marc Leishman +5000
The Field +1200

 

, , Golf

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home