U.S. Open: Updated Odds After Second Round
By: Michael Shamburger | 2 hours ago
The second round of the U.S. Open is in the books and Dustin Johnson is now the clear favorite to win.
|Dustin Johnson
|-135
|Justin Rose
|+750
|Brooks Koepka
|+1200
|Henrik Stenson
|+1200
|Rickie Fowler
|+1400
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+1500
|Charley Hoffman
|+2500
|Ian Poulter
|+3000
|Scott Piercy
|+3000
|Justin Thomas
|+4000
|Marc Leishman
|+5000
|The Field
|+1200
Dustin Johnson, U.S. Open, Golf
