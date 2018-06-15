VIDEO: José Giménez Saved Uruguay With an 89th Minute Header

After squandering multiple opportunities, Uruguay finally found success in the 89th minute against Egypt when José Giménez rose up and delivered a firm header into the back of the net. The late heroics helped the South American side secure three points and wash away a day of puzzling shakiness from Luis Suarez, who squandered two point-blank opportunities.
