Jorge Perez-Navarro is at the microphone for this afternoon’s Denmark-Peru game and he’s having the time of his life. In addition to a serviceable Andres Cantor impression, he’s pulling out forgotten catchphrases, seasoning them with pepper, and giving them new life.

Find me a better call in sports pic.twitter.com/4ubqX3uxSG — Carmichael Dave’s Burner Account (@CarmichaelDave) June 16, 2018

Boom goes the dynamite. You remember that thing from 2005.

Denmark go in front thanks to Poulsen! Peru will be kicking themselves for not taking advantage of their opportunities. pic.twitter.com/jjQYBDcDEm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Here’s Perez-Navarro ratcheting it up to 11 on a missed penalty kick by Peru.

Cueva's penalty was … not close. pic.twitter.com/djigVYt9EE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Hope he paces himself. It’s a long tournament.