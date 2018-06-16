Everything is Going Wrong for Lionel Messi

Perhaps no player entered this World Cup with a bigger target on his back and expectations on his shoulders than Lionel Messi. Anything less than an Argentinean championship will be viewed as a failure, especially as the usually disinterest sports media takeosphere sets its sights on soccer, as is tradition every four years.

In the wake of today’s disappointing draw with Iceland, and Messi’s unsuccessful penalty kick, things are going to get much worse before they get better. And it certainly doesn’t help matters that Cristiano Ronaldo put up a hat trick for Portugal in a thrilling tie yesterday against Spain.

Messi's penalty is SAVED! Halldorsson comes up big to keep Iceland level with 25 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/OpLTEgyoRA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

This rivalry, for better or worse, will be presented as a binary choice for Johnny Come Lately soccer viewers. One does not simply miss the chance to make another Jordan-LeBron thing happen for content.

The pressure, already intense, is mounting. Messi is a one of the two best soccer players in the world and has had a sterling career. He’s also suffered from habitual toe-stubbing in big moments. He’s not a choker but definitely breathes heavily when the pressure is on.

He’s in a tough spot. Even a spectacular showing and three points today would have been dismissed as trivial, as he and his team are expected to do big things. Now he’s being dissected and dismantled at a quickening pace. It’s lonely at the top.

It’s very early. It’s also tough to imagine things getting off on a worse foot. The prolonged narrative continues, with more details. Messi can change it all but it will take a monumental effort. And even thicker skin that he’s already donned.