If you were thinking that the wind was pretty bad during the first day of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, just wait till you see the video below from the home of the Scottish Open, Gullane Golf Club in East Lothian.

This happened at next month's Scottish Open host Gullane today!! 💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/NUzXliGXhS — Golf Monthly (@GolfMonthly) June 14, 2018

The winds brought by Storm Hector blew that hospitality tent over with ease.

The Scottish Open will take place July 12 – 15.