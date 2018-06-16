VIDEO: Zach Johnson Claims of the U.S. Open, "They've lost the golf course"

Zach Johnson summed up what many are starting to believe while watching the Saturday afternoon groups struggle with the greens at the U.S. Open.

While it may not be the belief of everyone, yet, that sentiment is starting to spread as pros struggle mightily on these greens and no one on the leaderboard is under par for the tournament. The leader at the start of the round, Dustin Johnson, has made four bogies and a double on the front nine, dropping to one-over and relinquishing his lead to defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, who was even par but has since dropped to one-over.

Earlier, Phil Mickelson hit a ball that was still rolling and basically said he didn’t want to waste any more time putting around.

While, to me, it doesn’t look like the course has been lost, it does appear that it is right on the edge of getting out of hand.

Rose's ball rolls up to the hole and then rolls back! pic.twitter.com/pwaljTUygH — Michael Shamburger (@mshamburger1) June 16, 2018

Butch Harmon: "These greens are borderline out of control. They are right on the edge"… — Today's Golfer (@TheTodaysGolfer) June 16, 2018