By: The Big Lead Staff | 2 hours ago

Brooks Koepka won his second straight US Open at Shinnecock today, and had a celebratory kiss with his girlfriend, actress Jena Sims, on the 18th green. Last year, Joe Buck misidentified her, and this year he let the moment breathe:

Joe Buck wasn’t even taking a chance this year pic.twitter.com/C1ereOIxpo — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) June 17, 2018

Congrats to Koepka on his second consecutive victory!

Gliding like a Rolex ❤️ A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on Jun 11, 2018 at 5:59pm PDT