Juju Smith-Schuster is preparing to head into his second NFL season, but the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver is also apparently looking for love. On Sunday, JuJu decided to shoot his shot at … Elastigirl from “The Incredibles” and “Incredibles 2.”

ElastiGirl, hear me out. I know we known each other for 5 hours. But you’re the love of my life! Never seen a combo of beauty and savage like you before! We can spend rest of our lives fighting crime together! JuJu & ElastiGirl the Duo the World needs! #Thickkkk #Incredibles2 pic.twitter.com/dY5zcbaJui — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) June 18, 2018

So, I’m not sure how this is going to go for JuJu, but I’m optimistic. Then again, it might be tough for Elastigirl to actually leave Mr. Incredible. He’s incredible.